Handicrafts centers to open in Gorgan

TEHRAN –Three houses of handicrafts are planned to be established in the northern city of Gorgan, Golestan province, by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022), Gorgan’s tourism chief has announced.

The centers aim to exhibit and promote Iranian handicrafts and traditional arts as well as promote and support the sale of products made by Iranian artisans, Rahman Farmani said on Monday.

A total budget of 8.5 billion rials ($202,000 at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been invested into the projects, the official added.

The centers are expected to generate 20 job opportunities upon their inauguration, he explained.

Wide-ranging handicrafts

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

In January 2020, the cities of Shiraz, Malayer, and Zanjan and the village of Qassemabad were designated by the WCC- Asia Pacific Region, putting Iran’s number of world crafts cities and villages from ten to 14.

The value of Iran’s handicrafts exports stood at $120 million during the first eleven months of the past Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20, 2020 – February 18, 2021), Mehr reported. The country’s handicrafts exports slumped during the mentioned months in comparison to the same period last a year earlier due to the damage the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on global trade.

The Islamic Republic exported $427 million worth of handicrafts during the first eleven months of the calendar year 1398. Of the figure, some $190 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through 20 provinces, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

