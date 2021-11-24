Commodities worth over $38m exported from Hamedan in 7 months

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, 72,441 tons of commodities worth $38.337 million were exported from Hamedan province during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-October 22).

Hamidreza Matin, the head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, said that during the said time span 88 items were exported to 27 countries including China, Netherlands, Poland, Ukraine, Belgium, Lithuania, Italy, Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, India, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Ethiopia, Kenya, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Syria, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iraq.

He said the export from the industrial sector was 29,554 tons worth $7.374 million, accounting for 20 percent of the export from the province.

The official further announced that 7,326 tons of commodities valued at $40.497 million were imported to the province during the first seven months of the present year.

He said that the import shows 295 percent rise in terms of value and 118 percent growth in terms of weight as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

As announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil trade rose 43 percent during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi said that Iran has traded over 98 million tons of non-oil products worth $54.8 billion with other countries in the mentioned period.

According to the IRICA head, the volume of trade in the mentioned period also grew by 16.5 percent in comparison to the figure for the previous fiscal year.

The official put the seven-month non-oil exports at 75.2 million tons valued at $27.1 billion, with a 47-percent rise in value and 15-percent growth in weight.

Mir-Ashrafi mentioned natural gas, methanol, polyethylene, semi-finished iron products, liquid propane, iron ingots, iron rods, urea, copper, and bitumen as the main exported products in the said time span.

He said major export destinations of the Iranian non-oil goods were China with about 16.9 million tons worth $7.7 billion, Iraq with 19.7 million tons worth $5.5 billion, Turkey with 11 million tons worth $7.4 billion, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with 6.6 million tons worth $2.6 billion, and Afghanistan with 2.8 million tons worth $1.1 billion.

The official further announced that Iran has imported 23.5 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $27.7 billion in the first seven months of the present year, with a 38-percent growth in value and a 21-percent rise in weight year on year.

Mir-Ashrafi named basic goods, machinery, livestock feed inputs, and raw materials for production units as the main imported commodities.

The United Arab Emirates with 6.9 million tons of goods worth $8.6 billion was the top exporter to Iran in the said period, followed by China with 1.9 million tons of goods worth $6.1 billion, Turkey with 2.5 million tons worth $2.9 billion, and Germany with 512,000 tons worth $1 billion, the official stated.

According to the IRICA head, out of the total non-oil goods imported into the country in the first seven months of this year, 16.6 million tons worth $11 billion were basic goods.

Mir-Ashrafi has announced that the value of Iran’s non-oil trade stood at $73 billion in the past Iranian calendar year.

