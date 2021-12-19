FM: Iran considers sustainable security and political stability in Afghanistan fruitful to region

TEHRAN— Speaking at the 17th extraordinary session of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian reiterated that Iran supports the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

He also advised the Muslim nations to form a financial fund to assist Afghanistan.

The following is the full speech delivered by the foreign minister:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Your Excellency Mr. Qureshi, the honorable Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Honorable Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the OIC

Your Excellency Mr. Hossein Ebrahim Taha, the Honorable Secretary General of the OIC

Distinguished delegations,

I deem it necessary to begin by commending His Excellency Mr. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Honorable Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for calling and hosting this extraordinary session. What has gathered us here today is the prolonged crisis of Afghanistan, the dimensions of which are expanding on a daily basis.

The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the sustainable security and political and social stability in Afghanistan to be in line with the collective interests of the entire region. We believe that sustainable security and political and social stability in Afghanistan is possible only through real collective participation and an inclusive and effective government in which all ethnicities and religions play a role. Any postponement, will give the enemies of Afghan people the chance to activate an extensive network of social criminals through spreading the terrorism of Daesh, creating economic hardships, and critical conditions in livelihood, healthcare and the basic needs of life. Furthermore, the enemies of the people of Afghanistan may seize the opportunity to disperse chaos, poverty and famine after 20 years of occupation and destruction of any infrastructure and impose inefficiency on the authorities in Kabul and the people of this country.

National reconciliation, national cohesion and inclusive participation in government and governance, alongside the good faith and benevolent contribution of the neighboring countries, as well as regional and Muslim states in the fight against terrorism, insecurity and instability in addition to providing humanitarian assistance are the most urgent requirements for supporting Afghan people and guaranteeing a bright future for them.

During the past 40 years, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been hosting millions of Afghan refugees and immigrants. These refugees and immigrants are the product of US aggression and occupation. The current chaos in Afghanistan is also imposing a daily wave of immigrants on Iran due to a sense of insecurity, terrorism and financial and economic crises among the people of Afghanistan. More than five thousand Afghans are now entering Iran on a daily basis.

This is while Iran has not received any international assistance for this particular purpose so far. The Islamic Republic of Iran will continue supporting and delivering humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan out of Islamic and humanitarian motivations.

Excellencies,

In addition to countries that are the real root causes of the current circumstances, all of us, especially Muslim states, should provide all the people in Afghanistan with necessary and continuous assistance and support.

Since the beginning of the recent developments, the Islamic Republic of Iran has made efforts to keep its borders open and even facilitate human and commercial movements.

Moreover, during the past one hundred days, Iran has delivered more than 13 humanitarian aid consignments to various cities of Afghanistan and has provided enormous support to the government and people of Afghanistan to combat Covid-19 pandemic including vaccination of the Afghan nationals in Iran.

Mr. President,

The Islamic Republic of Iran submits the following proposals to this important meeting in support of the people of Afghanistan:

First, Muslim states should encourage the ruling establishment in Afghanistan and all parties to form an inclusive government.

Second, the people of Afghanistan are in dire need of urgent humanitarian assistance. The formation of a financial fund among the Muslim states seems necessary to realize this objective.

Third, it is also necessary to release Afghanistan’s assets.

Fourth, undoubtedly, the UN member states and its Secretary General can play a leading role in contributing to the formation of an inclusive government and assisting the people of Afghanistan and prevent a new humanitarian catastrophe. We hope that an inclusive government will soon be formed in Afghanistan with the participation of all Afghan ethnic groups so that its representative will be able to attend the next OIC conference and Afghanistan’s seat won’t be vacant.

Mr. President

In conclusion, I would like to address the current critical situation in Palestine. I believe that the return of all Palestinians to their homeland and the formation of a Palestinian government ruling across its historical motherland with the holy Quds as its capital, should remain a top priority of the OIC.

The experience of the process of reconciliation with the fake regime of Israel and the normalization of relations indicate that the issue of Palestine can be resolved only if the illegal occupation of this Islamic land is truly and completely terminated. Once again, Iran emphasizes on its proposal as a democratic solution to hold an inclusive referendum with the participation of all the main and true residents of Palestine including Muslims, Christians and Jews.

Thank you.

