TEDPIX drops 2,500 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 2,553 points on Wednesday.

The index closed at 1.397 million points, while over 6.563 billion securities worth 45.09 trillion rials (about $155.48 million) were traded.

The first market’s index dropped 1,887 points and the second market’s index lost 5,087 points.

TEDPIX rose 66,000 points (5.1 percent) to 1.359 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Mobarakeh Steel Company, Iran Khodro Company, Saipa Company, Social Security Investment Company, National Copper Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed ones.

MA/MA