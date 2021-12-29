Russian diplomat says optimistic about success of Vienna talks

TEHRAN – Expressing optimism about revitalization of the JCPOA, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations has said all necessary conditions have been provided for achieving success at the Vienna talks.

Speaking in an interview with RIA Novosti on Wednesday, Dmitry Polyanskiy said that he sincerely believes that the negotiating parties will succeed in achieving positive results in Vienna over Iran’s nuclear deal.

At first, the participants at the talks waited for the Biden government, it was a long process, about five months. Then, elections were held in Iran and a new Iranian team was formed.

Polyanskiy said Russia has a very good team of specialists in Vienna, led by Mikhail Ulyanov, the country's permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations, adding that he is very confident about their diplomatic skills.

The Russian diplomat added he is very optimistic about the Vienna talks.

All the necessary conditions for the expected success are prepared to announce that the JCPOA has been operationalized again, he remarked.

The new round of the Vienna talks on JCPOA Joint Commission was held in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Monday, Dec. 27. It was co-chaired by Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and Deputy EU foreign policy chief Enrique Mora.

The JCPOA Joint Commission meeting was held at the Coburg Hotel with the participation of delegations from Iran, the P4+1 group and the European Union. The trend of negotiations was evaluated in the joint commission.

In the meeting, it was emphasized that most of Iran’s proposals have been included in the text.

