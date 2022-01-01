Iran’s Super Cup date announced

TEHRAN – Ira’s Super Cup between Persepolis and Foolad will be held on Feb. 7, 2022, Iran Football League Organization announced on Saturday.

The place of the match has yet to be announced.

The Iranian Super Cup is an Iranian association football trophy awarded to the winners of a match between the Persian Gulf Pro League's season champions and the winners of the Hazfi Cup. It is similar to numerous other Super Cup tournaments held in other countries.

Persepolis are defending champions.