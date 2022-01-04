John Ghazvinian’s historical review of Iran-America relations published

TEHRAN – “America and Iran: A History 1720 to the Present” by Iranian-American historian John Ghazvinian has been published in Persian.

Saless, a major Tehran-based company, is the publisher of the book rendered into Persian by Saeid Kalati.

In this rich, fascinating history, Ghazvinian traces the complex story of the relations between these two powers back to the eighteenth-century’s Persian Empire, the subject of great admiration of Thomas Jefferson and John Quincy Adams and for the Iranians, an America seen as an ideal to emulate for its own government.

Drawing on years of archival research both in the U.S. and Iran, including access to Iranian government archives rarely available to Western scholars, the Iranian-born, Oxford-educated historian leads us through the four seasons of U.S.-Iran relations: the “spring” of mutual fascination; the “summer” of early interactions; the “autumn” of close strategic ties; and the long, dark “winter” of mutual hatred.

With an educator’s grasp and a storyteller’s ability, Ghazvinian makes clear where, how and when it all went wrong. And shows why two countries that once had such heartfelt admiration for each other became such committed enemies; showing us, as well, how it didn’t have to turn out this way.

Ghazvinian is the executive director of the Middle East Center at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of John Ghazvinian’s book “America and Iran”.

MMS/YAW

