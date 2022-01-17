Iran-Russia trade up 41% in 9 months on year

TEHRAN- The value of trade between Iran and Russia rose 41 percent in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2021), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Ruhollah Latifi put Iran-Russia trade at 3.558 million tons valued at over $1.656 billion in the mentioned nine-month period, of which 838,602 tons worth $432.877 million were Iran’s export to Russia and 2.729 million tons worth $1.224 billion were Iran’s imports from that country.

The official said that Iran’s export to Russia rose 29 percent in value and 15 percent in weight, and its imports from that country increased 45 percent in value and 11 percent in weight in the first nine months of this year from that of the previous year.

Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Alireza Peyman Pak has stressed the need for establishing export consortia between Iran and Russia for accelerating mutual trade under the framework of the agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Peyman Pak made the remarks in a meeting with the Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan Back in November 2021.

In this meeting, major Russian companies were introduced to the Iranian side to cooperate in various sectors including production, trade, and export, while the issue of extraterrestrial cultivation and establishing joint plants for food processing were also discussed.

The need for cooperation between the two countries to facilitate the transit of goods and the removal of customs barriers by the Russian side as well as facilitating the issuance of visas to traders and drivers were also among the issues discussed in the meeting.

