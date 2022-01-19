Seven properties in northern Iran approved as national heritage

TEHRAN – A selection of seven historical buildings and aging structures, scattered across Mazandaran province, has recently been inscribed on the national heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts announced the inscriptions on Wednesday in separate letters to the governor-general of the northern province, CHTN reported.

Zamani and Sadeqian mansions, Saeidabad Public Bathhouse, and Bobolsar Fisheries buildings are among the properties added to the prestigious list.

An early civilization flourished at the beginning of the first millennium BC in Mazandaran (Tabarestan).

Its insecure eastern and southeastern borders were crossed by Mongol invaders in the 13th and 14th centuries. Cossacks attacked the region in 1668 but were repulsed. It was ceded to the Russian Empire by a treaty in 1723, but the Russians were never secure in their occupation. The area was restored to Iran under the Qajar dynasty.

The northern section of the region consists of lowland alongside the Caspian and upland along the northern slopes of the Alborz Mountains. Marshy backlands dominate the coastal plain, and extensive gravel fans fringe the mountains. The climate is permanently subtropical and humid, with very hot summers.

