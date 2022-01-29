More than 10.5m tons of steel products produced in 9 months

TEHRAN- Iran produced 10.502 million tons of steel products in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2021).

The country’s nine-month steel products output indicates a four-percent drop as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

The Iranian steel industry has been constantly developing over the past years against all the pressures and obstacles created by outside forces like the U.S. sanctions and the coronavirus outbreak that has severely affected the performance of the world’s top producers.

The country is expected to climb to seventh place among the world’s top steel producers by the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 2025).

The production capacity of the country's steel chain increased from 123 million tons in the Iranian calendar year 1392 (ended in March 2014) to 230 million tons in the previous year (ended in March 2021).

Based on the latest report released by the World Steel Association (WSA), Iran has maintained its place as the world’s 10th biggest steel producer during January-October, 2021.

Production of crude steel in Iran reached 22.4 million tons during the mentioned time span to register a 5.7-percent decline year on year, the report said.

