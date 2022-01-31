Tehran fair a big opportunity for avid crafters  

TEHRAN – Tehran international tourism and handicrafts exhibitions give the national cities and villages of handicrafts an ample opportunity to showcase their products and talents, the deputy tourism minister has announced.

A chance to showcase the handicrafts abilities of villages and cities is offered by the 35th national handicrafts exhibition currently taking place simultaneously with the 15th Tehran International Tourism Exhibition in the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds, IRNA quoted Pouya Mahmoudian as saying on Sunday.

It is a good sign that tourism and handicrafts exhibitions are held simultaneously as they are the two branches of the tourism ministry, the official added.

It is hoped to increase cooperation between these two sectors following the simultaneous holding of these two exhibitions, she noted.

This year’s exhibitions have been very well received and activists from the tourism industry as well as the handicraft industry are present, she mentioned.

Along with learning about the potential of the tourism industry of different provinces, visitors will be able to see the products made by artists from 31 provinces of the country, which are the main souvenirs in each province and can be purchased, she said.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

The value of Iran’s handicrafts exports stood at $120 million during the first eleven months of the past Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20, 2020 – February 18, 2021), Mehr reported. The country’s handicrafts exports slumped during the mentioned months in comparison to the same period last a year earlier due to the damage the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on global trade.

The Islamic Republic exported $427 million worth of handicrafts during the first eleven months of the calendar year 1398. Of the figure, some $190 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through 20 provinces, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

