ISC lists 58 Iranian institutions among top Islamic universities

TEHRAN – A total of 58 universities from Iran have been listed in the Islamic World University Rankings 2021 announced by the Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC).

ISC is the third internationally accredited citation center established in Iran based on a resolution adopted in 2008 by the 4th Meeting of the Islamic Ministers of Higher Education (ICMHESR) in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to index, evaluate and publish scientific productions in Islamic countries.

In “ISC world university rankings by subject” includes 4 major criteria of Education, Research, International Activity, and Innovation.

Some 46 universities from Iran participated in the ISC 2020 global ranking. Among 57 Islamic countries, Turkey, Iran, and Malaysia top the list with 101, 58, 31 universities, respectively, ISC head Mohammad Javad Dehqani said.

Referring to other Islamic countries in terms of the number of universities in the ranking, he stated that Egypt (30 universities), Pakistan (29 universities), Indonesia (28 universities), and Saudi Arabia (26 universities), were among the top ten in the list, respectively.

In the 2021 ranking, 398 universities from 28 Islamic countries are present, 58 of which are from Iran. Meanwhile, 46 universities from Iran participated in the ISC 2020 global ranking, he explained.

University of Tehran (401-450) is in the first place, Tehran University of Medical Sciences (451-500) is in the second place, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, Sharif University of Technology, and Tarbiat Modares University (601-700) placed jointly in the third place.

Amir Kabir University of Technology, Isfahan University of Technology, Iran University of Medical Sciences, Mashhad University of Medical Sciences, Iran University of Science and Technology are among the top 50 universities in this ranking.

In order to rank Islamic World Universities, the most important criteria are research (60 percent), innovation (15 percent), education (10 percent), and international activities (15 percent), he also explained.

Academic quality

Most recently, the Webometrics Ranking of World Universities 2022 has ranked 694 Iranian institutions among 30,000 top universities across the world.

Also, 59 Iranian universities have been listed among the top 3,000 institutions in the world in terms of academic quality, according to the 2021-2022 report released by University Ranking by Academic Performance (URAP).

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 list has been released, which included three Iranian universities out of a total of 550 institutes worldwide that highlighted graduate employment processes.

Meanwhile, 41 Iranian universities in engineering sciences and 12 universities in computer sciences have made a place among the top 1,188 universities in the world with the announcement of Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 by subject.

It also has introduced 59 Iranian universities among the top institutions in World University Rankings 2022.

The THE Education Young University Rankings 2021 listed 26 Iranian institutions among the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger.

Moreover, 34 Iranian universities and institutions were listed among the top 1,000 in the world, according to Shanghai Ranking’s Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2021.

FB/MG



