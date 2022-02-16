$4.5m allocated to develop Gilan tourism 

TEHRAN- A budget of 1.2 trillion rials ($4.5 million) has been allocated to develop some tourism-related projects across northern Gilan province, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

“A sum of 1.2 trillion rials is approved to be distributed to 18 developing projects which are expected to have a considerable impact on tourism infrastructure and job creation in the province,” CHTN quoted Vali Jahani as saying on Wednesday.

Last week, the official announced that a total of 164 tourism-related projects worth 1.5 trillion rials ($5.7 million) were inaugurated in Gilan to mark the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, which is known as the Ten-Day Fajr celebrations (this year from February 1 to 11). The projects included accommodation centers and eco-lodge units as well as handicrafts workshops and exhibitions expected to generate 100 jobs, he noted.

The lush green province of Gilan is known for its tourist attractions and warm-hearted and hospitable people. The people of Gilan from different ethnic groups, including Gilak, Talesh, and Tat, have come together and formed a very rich and diverse culture and customs.

Gilan was within the sphere of influence of the successive Achaemenian, Seleucid, Parthian, and Sasanian empires that ruled Iran until the 7th century CE. The subsequent Arab conquest of Iran led to the rise of many local dynasties, and Gilan acquired an independent status that continued until 1567.

The capital city of Rasht has long been a weekend escape for residents of Tehran who are looking to sample the famous local cuisine and hoping for some pluvial action – it's the largest, and wettest town in the northern region. Gilan is divided into a coastal plain including the large delta of Sefid Rud and adjacent parts of the Alborz mountain range.

ABU/AFM



