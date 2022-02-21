TEDPIX gains 7,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 7,232 points to 1.281 million on Monday.

As reported, over 6.94 billion securities worth 38.902 trillion rials (about $149.6 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 5,047 points, and the second market’s index gained 15,340 points.

TEDPIX dropped 2,000 points (less than one percent) to 1.282 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Mobarakeh Steel Company, Tehran Oil Refining Company, Iran Khodro Company, Saipa Company, and National Iranian Copper Company were the most widely followed ones.

Government Economic Coordination Headquarters in its meeting in the last week of January approved five new resolutions for supporting the country’s stock market, and the directives in this regard were sent to relative ministries, First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber announced at the time.

The mentioned resolutions include the reduction of petrochemical feed prices, the reduction of interbank interest rates, the restriction of the sale of securities, preventing the increase of government mining salaries, and the increase of the exchange rate of banks.

MA/MA