TEDPIX loses 780 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 780 points to close at 1.281 million on Wednesday.

As reported, over 6.74 billion securities worth 34.285 trillion rials (about $131.86 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 274 points, while the second market’s index dropped 4,193 points.

TEDPIX gained 6,000 points (less than one percent) to 1.288 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Isfahan Oil Refinery, Tehran Oil Refining Company, Bandar Abbas Oil Refining Company, Iran Khodro Company, Saipa Company, National Iranian Copper Company, and Bank Mellat were the most widely followed ones.

MA/MA