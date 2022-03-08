TEDPIX loses 6,000 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 6,263 points to 1.336 million on Tuesday.

As reported, over 6.955 billion securities worth 47.351 trillion rials (about $189.4 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index fell 6,158 points, and the second market’s index dropped 7,749 points.

TEDPIX lost 7,000 points (less than one percent) to 1.281 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Tehran Oil Refining Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Iran Khodro Company, Saipa Company, National Iranian Copper Company, and Bank Mellat were the most widely followed ones.

