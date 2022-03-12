Iran beat Thailand at 2022 Asian Women's Junior Handball

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Thailand 28-21 in the 2022 Asian Women's Junior Handball Championship on Saturday.

Iran lost to Kazakhstan 30-24 in their opening match but defeated India 42-37 in their next match.

The Iranian team are to play Uzbekistan on Sunday.

The Championship is the 16th edition of the championship scheduled to be held from Mar. 7 to 14 in Almaty, Kazakhstan under the aegis of Asian Handball Federation.

Kazakhstan, Iran, Uzbekistan, India and Thailand compete in the edition.

It’s the fifth time in history that the championship is be organized by the Kazakhstan Handball Federation.

It also acts as the qualification tournament for the 2022 Women's Junior World Handball Championship, with top two teams from the championship directly qualifying for the event to be held in Slovenia.