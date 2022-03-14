Stunning works of enamel on show at tourism ministry

TEHRAN – A collection of intricate works of enamel has been put on display at the headquarters of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts in Tehran.

The exhibit aims at promoting the art of Minakari (enamel) to those who are fond of Iranian handicrafts, CHTN reported on Monday.

Minakari is an ancient art of painting natural motifs such as flowers and birds on the surface of metals, mostly copper.

Over the ages, the art of Minakari has fascinated many famed people including French traveler Jean Chardin and American orientalist Arthur Pope.

Isfahan is one of the traditional hubs of the craft in the Iranian plateau. The prices are diverse, therefore you can either spend a lot or little money on these special pieces of art.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

In January 2020, the cities of Shiraz, Malayer, and Zanjan and the village of Qassemabad were designated by the WCC- Asia Pacific Region, putting Iran’s number of world crafts cities and villages from ten to 14.

The value of Iran’s handicrafts exports stood at $120 million during the first eleven months of the past Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20, 2020 – February 18, 2021), Mehr reported. The country’s handicrafts exports slumped during the mentioned months in comparison to the same period last a year earlier due to the damage the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on global trade.

The Islamic Republic exported $427 million worth of handicrafts during the first eleven months of the calendar year 1398. Of the figure, some $190 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through 20 provinces, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

ABU/AFM

