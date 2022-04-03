Difficult task ahead of Iran in World Cup: Ansarifard

TEHRAN – Iran national football team captain Karim Ansarifard says that they have been drawn in a difficult task and there is no guarantee of success in the competition.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ have been drawn in Group B along with England, the U.S. and one of Wales, Scotland, or Ukraine.

Ansarifard will represent Iran in the FIFA World Cup for the third time. The 32-year-old forward was a member of Iran national football team in the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups.

“I’m very worried because I see so many fans and experts show increased satisfaction for our group. They must understand how tough our mission is and there is no guarantee a spot in the next round,” Ansarifard posted on his Instagram account.

“As a small member of Iran football, who has experienced the FIFA World Cup twice, I have to say so many people do not take the World Cup seriously.

“We are scheduled to play England in the opening day. They are one of the favorites to win the title, the nation that invented football. We are not alike at all,” the AEK Athens striker added.

“Wishes won’t wash dishes. We have to fight until death for our reputation. The National Team need good warm-up and good training camp ahead of the competition.

“I ask all the fans and my teammates take the World Cup seriously and don’t let the officials to forget their duties for supporting the team,” Ansarifard concluded.