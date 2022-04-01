Iran to face England and  U.S. in 2022 World Cup

TEHRAN - Iran national football team learned their fate at the 2022 FIFA world Cup.

In the draw ceremony held in Doha Friday night, The 'Persian Leopards' are drawn in Group B along with England, the U.S. and the winners of Scotland vs Ukraine, who then face Wales in the final.

Iran will play England on Nov. 21.

The National Team will face UEFA Path A on Nov. 25 and meet the U.S. four days later.

The 2022 World Cup will take place in Doha, Qatar from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.

Those Qatar 2022 groups in full

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Netherlands, Senegal

Group B: England, Iran, the U.S., Scotland/Wales/Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, UAE/Australia/Peru, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea