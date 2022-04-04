Iranian president expresses willingness to help Qatar host 2022 World Cup

TEHRAN- President Ebrahim Raisi said on Sunday that Iran is ready to offer Qatar with any support it requires to better and more brilliantly organize the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is set to take place in the Persian Gulf state from November 21 to December 18 this year.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide Qatar with whatever assistance and help it needs to better and more magnificently host World Cup fixtures through Kish Island and other islands nearby. We are confident that the world will see unforgettable matches, given the planning done,” the Iranian president pointed out in response to a phone call from Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Tamim Al Thani.

The president also said today Iran and Qatar are determined to develop bilateral relations, adding, “Tehran welcomes the development of relations with Doha in various fields and believes that the development of these relations are in the interests of the two nations and the nations of the region.”

Raisi also commended the holy month of Ramadan, noting to the tremendous potential for expanding the level of ties and collaboration between the two nations.

“Tehran and Doha can take effective steps in the interests of the two nations and establish stability and security in the region by taking advantage of all the capacities of cooperation and establishing close coordination,” the president said.

Referring to the Emir of Qatar's upcoming visit to Tehran, the president stated, “During this visit, major decisions will be made in order to further develop relations and cooperation between the two countries in various fields.”

Raisi also wished Qatar success that plans to host the important sporting event, noting that “the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide any help on Kish Island in holding the World Cup games in the best and most glorious way possible.”

For his part, the Emir of Qatar stated that his country is fully committed to develop relations with Tehran following the two countries' lengthy meeting and negotiations in Doha. “We believe that your visit plays an important role in the development of brotherly relations and strengthening cooperation.”

Raisi visited Qatar to participate in the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Doha on February 22.

Sheikh Hamad bin Tamim Al Thani expressed satisfaction with the Iranian national football team's participation in the World Cup, and said, “In this tournament, we will welcome our brothers well.”

The Emir went on to say that Qatar's Minister of Transport and Communications, Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, and Iran's Minister of Transport and Urban Development, Rostam Qasemi, will soon meet on Kish Island to discuss cooperation for the FIFA World Cup matches.

“Regarding the cooperation between the two countries in holding the competitions, the minister of roads of Qatar will soon meet and discuss with his counterpart on Kish Island about how to cooperate,” the Emir of Qatar noted.

Iran's national football team been drawn in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside England, the United States, and the winner of Europe's Path A playoff between Wales and Ukraine or Scotland on Friday night in the Qatari capital city of Doha.

The Iranian national football team, known as Team Melli, will play its first match against England on November 21, its second against Europe's Path A winner on November 25, and its third against the United States on November 29.

The Iranian national team finished first in their group in both the second and third rounds of the AFC qualifying competition, with 18 and 25 points, respectively.

Due to a higher FIFA ranking, Iran did not need to take part in the first round of the contests.

In the second round, Iran faced Iraq, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Cambodia, while in the third round, it faced South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon.