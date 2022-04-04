Annual production by major automakers exceeds 867,000

TEHRAN - Three major Iranian carmakers, namely Iran Khodro Company (IKCO), SAIPA Group, and Pars Khodro, manufactured 867,363 vehicles during the previous Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), IRNA reported.

According to the data released by the Securities and Exchange Organization’s information portal named Codal, the production by the mentioned companies has declined 3.7 percent compared to the preceding year in which the output stood at 900,794.

During the previous year, IKCO manufactured 451,121 vehicles, which was six percent less than the output in the Iranian calendar year 1399.

In the past year, this industrial group was able to produce 297,817 vehicles in the Peugeot group, 50,095 vehicles in the Samand group, 50,257 Dena vehicles, 35,630 Rana vehicles, 8,647 Haima vehicles, and 8,451 Tara vehicles.

SAIPA manufactured 304,533 vehicles in the mentioned year, registering a 3.4 percent decline in comparison to the figure for the preceding year.

Pars Khodro also manufactured 109,838 vehicles in the period under review, 6.4 percent more than the output in 1399.

Back in January, Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi-Amin announced the implementation of a two-year plan for the auto industry based on which this industry will undergo serious changes and improve significantly.

Stating that nine transformation projects have been prepared for the automobile industry, Fatemi-Amin said: "The general plan is that in [the Iranian calendar year] 1401 (began on March 21) the structure of the automobile industry and the relations between parts manufacturers and automakers will be reformed and the overall promised production target will be achieved in [the Iranian calendar year] 1404 (begins in March 2025)."

The ministry had put the manufacturing of 1.2 million cars on the agenda for the previous Iranian calendar year.

EF/MA