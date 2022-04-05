Some 8,000 inmates of involuntary crimes freed in year

TEHRAN – A total of 7,956 prisoners of unintentional crimes have been released over the past [Iranian calendar] year (March 2021-March 2022), according to the head of the Blood Money Organization.

Freeing prisoners of involuntary crimes is done in three ways. The first way is granting prisoners leave and the second way is providing a number of them with loans to be paid inside the prison.

The third way of assistance is the release of unintentional convicts by paying their debt.

Of the total released prisoners, 345 were female convicts and the rest were male debtors who were incarcerated due to inability to pay financial debts or inability to pay dues (workshop accidents and traffic accidents), Asadollah Joulaei said.

The prisoners had a sum of 34 trillion rials (nearly $130 million) in debt, and 45 percent of this amount has been forgiven by the plaintiffs, he said.

Isfahan’s benefactors released the highest number of inmates amounting to 725 convicts, IRIB reported on Tuesday.

Since 1990, more than 150,000 unintentional crime doers who had debts have been freed. Currently, there are 10,680 prisoners of unintentional crimes in the country, of whom 4,673 are eligible for assistance.

FB/MG