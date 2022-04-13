CBI allocates $4b for imports of basic goods

TEHRAN- Central Bank of Iran (CBI) allocated $4 billion for the import of basic commodities on Wednesday, IRNA reported.

Of the mentioned figure, 1$ billion had been allocated for the import of medicine on Tuesday, and the rest $3 billion was allocated on Wednesday, the bank announced.

Iran imported 30.9 million tons of basic goods in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), an official with the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) told ISNA.

Foroud Asgari, the deputy head of IRICA for customs affairs, said that the imported goods were in 25 commodity groups.

Putting the value of the imported basic commodities at $19.6 billion in the past year, the official said that the imports show a 60-percent rise in worth and 32-percent growth in weight, as compared to the Iranian calendar year 1399.

