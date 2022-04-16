Bushehr province’s annual fishery export stands at over 25,000 tons

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, 25,342 tons of fishery was exported from Bushehr province, in the southwest of Iran, during the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20).

Mohammad-Mehdi Seymarouni, the deputy head of the province’s Veterinary Department for the health affairs, said that of the mentioned figure, 19,000 tons were farmed shrimps, and 6,000 tons were the other types of fisheries.

He said that European Union countries, Russia, China, Persian Gulf littoral states, Malaysia, Turkey, Taiwan, Armenia, Belarus, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Azerbaijan, Thailand, and South Korea were the destinations of the province’s fishery exports.

Bushehr province is the top producer of farmed shrimps in the country, the official underscored.

As stated by an official with Iran Fisheries Organization (IFO), production of 714,000 tons of fishery has been targeted for the current Iranian calendar year.

Morteza Afrasiabi, the acting head of the IFO’s fishery development department, said that of the mentioned figure, 277,000 tons will be fishes bred in cages and 70,000 tons will be shrimps.

Achieving the targeted 714,000 tons of fishery requires infrastructure as well as credits and banking facilities, the official added.

Fishery production has increased noticeably in Iran in recent years.

Enjoying high quality, Iran’s fishery products were sold easily in the export markets, and also some new export destinations welcomed these products in the past three years; as new markets including China, South Korea, and the Eurasian Union nations opened up for Iranian fishery products.

