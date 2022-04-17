Iran interested in playing friendly with Senegal

TEHRAN – President of Senegalese football federation Augustin Senghor has revealed that the Iranian team have shown interest in playing a friendly match with the Lions of Teranga.

Iran technical director Hamid Estili has previously said Iran will play four friendly matches in their training camp in Doha, Qatar in June.

Iran have been drawn in Group B along with England, the U.S. and the winners of the European play-offs between Scotland, Ukraine and Wales in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The football federation secretary general Hassan Kamranifar has said that Iran will play New Zealand behind closed doors.

“Argentina and Brazil will play a friendly in Doha and they will most likely play Iran. We are also going to arrange a friendly match with Canada,” he said.

Now, a Senegalese site has reported that Iran has shown interest in playing a friendly match with the African powerhouse.

“At least 10 teams have approached Senegalese football federation so far and have expressed their desire to play friendly matches with the Lions”, Senghor told wiwsport.com.

According to him, Iran and Uruguay are among the teams who are interested in playing friendlies with Senegal.

Senegal, headed by Aliou Cissé, are pitted against Qatar, Ecuador, and the Netherlands in Group A of the 2022 World Cup.