TEDPIX returns to above 1.5m points

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 28,000 points to 1.503 million on Monday.

In this way, the index returned to the level of above 1.5m points.

TEDPIX rose 9,000 points to 1.454 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported, the indices of Iran Khodro Investment Development Company (IKIDO), Social Security Investment Company (SSIC), Iran Khodro Company (IKCO), Saipa Company, and Isfahan Oil Refinery were the mostly followed ones during the past week.

As stated by the head of Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), the monthly sales of the shares of companies listed on the Tehran Stock Exchange has been very good in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), and it is predicted that the growing trend of the exchanges will continue in the present year as well.

“Considering the general provisions approved in this year's budget bill we expect that companies will have good capital increase and take positive development measures, and it will be easier for investors to make decisions,” Majid Eshqi told the press on March 12.

MA/MA