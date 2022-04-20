Fars province’s annual fishery output stands at over 12,000 tons

TEHRAN- As announce by a provincial official, 12,437 tons of fishery was produced in Fars province during the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20).

Ali Fallahi, the director for fishery affairs in Agriculture Department of the province, said that of the figure 150 tons were caviars.

The official also put the value of annual worth of the province’s caviar export at $1.5 million.

As stated by an official with Iran Fisheries Organization (IFO), production of 714,000 tons of fishery has been targeted for the current Iranian calendar year.

Morteza Afrasiabi, the acting head of the IFO’s fishery development department, said that of the mentioned figure, 277,000 tons will be fishes bred in cages and 70,000 tons will be shrimps.

Achieving the targeted 714,000 tons of fishery requires infrastructure as well as credits and banking facilities, the official added.

Fishery production has increased noticeably in Iran in recent years.

Enjoying high quality, Iran’s fishery products were sold easily in the export markets, and also some new export destinations welcomed these products in the past three years; as new markets including China, South Korea, and the Eurasian Union nations opened up for Iranian fishery products.

MA/MA