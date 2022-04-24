Rosewater festival to make debut in Khomein

TEHRAN – For the first time, a rosewater distillation festival, commonly known as “Golab-giri”, is scheduled to take place in Khomein county, central Iran, Khomein's tourism chief has said.

The festival will be held in the village of Shahabieh by the end of the current Iranian month of Ordibehest (May 21), Ali Mashhadi explained on Sunday.

It is aimed to develop the local tourism industry along with promoting entrepreneurship and rose flower cultivation, the official added.

Golab or rosewater is obtained from a particular kind of Rose, known as Mohammadi roses in Iran. Harvesting flowers seems to be the most important part of the process. They should be picked from dawn through morning very carefully. The petals are put into massive copper pots and boiled, and then the extracted water is kept in special bottles. The longest the distillation is, the better will be the quality of the rosewater.

Golab is used nationwide in diverse traditional dishes to flavor them or consumed as a religious perfume as well. The holy month of Ramadan is one of the bestselling months for the product.

The distillation of flowers and herbs has a deep history in Iran. Many believe traditionally distilled rosewater is of higher quality than that produced in factories probably due to shorter time intervals between the harvest and distillation practices.

Harvesting damask rose flowers is somewhat intensive work. It is mostly performed from dawn through the morning. Delay in harvesting or transport to distillery results in decreased essential oil quantity and quality.

To extract the rosewater people first amass their petals to put them into the massive copper pots. Then the pots are put on traditional ovens made from bricks, stones, and mud.

Almost every 30 Kg of rose petals plus 80 liters of water is poured into each pot that is connected to metal pipes for the steam moving through to obtain the hydrosol. The waste of distillation is used for feeding livestock or composting.

ABU/AFM