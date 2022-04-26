Late Hejazi’s SIM card sold to raise fund for children with cancer

TEHRAN – Late Iran and Esteghlal football team goalkeeper Nasser Hejazi’s SIM card was sold to fund raise for the children with cancer.

His SIM card, worth nearly $40,000, was sold in a virtual auction held in Tehran Monday night.

Atila Hejazi, his son, thanked all those who got involved in the charity event and said the fund will be donated to the children with cancer.

The legendary custodian lost his battle with lung cancer in 2011 in Tehran at the age of 61.

Hejazi was a popular footballer in Iran and even Persepolis’ fans, as the archrivals opponents, loved him so much.

For many enthusiasts, earliest memories of football are inspired by him. Hejazi will forever be etched into the heart of the Iran football.

He was goalkeeper of Iran national football team in the 1960s and 1970s and won the AFC Asian Cup on two occasions in 1972 and 1976, and Asian Games title in 1974.

Hejazi also competed in the 1972 and 1976 Olympic Games as well as 1978 FIFA World Cup.

He led Esteghlal to title in Iran league in 1998 and also advanced to the final match of 1999 AFC Asian Championship, where the Blues lost to Japanese team Jubilo Iwata2-1 in Tehran.

Last year, Hejazi was named as the best Iranian goalkeeper of the XXth century (1901-2000) by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).