Commodities worth over $660m traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), 1.805 million tons of commodities worth more than $667 million were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME).

As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the exchange traded on its metals and minerals trading floor 1.29 million tons of commodities valued at almost $401 million.

Commodities sold on this floor included 1,040,026 tons of cement, 367,633 tons of steel, 53,500 tons of sponge iron, 8,450 tons of aluminum, 6,000 tons of iron ore, 5,000 tons of copper, 194 tons of zinc, 150 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 40 tons of lead and 13 kg of gold bars.

Furthermore, the IME saw on both domestic and export pits of its oil and petrochemical trading floor 319,092 tons of commodities worth almost $250 million.

The exchange customers purchased on this floor 80,285 tons of bitumen, 79,318 tons of polymeric products, 60,000 tons of lube cut, 43,900 tons of vacuum bottom, 40,625 tons of chemicals, 10,880 tons of sulfur, 4,041 tons of base oil, 100 tons of insulation and 50 tons of argon.

On its agricultural trading floor the exchange saw offering of 5 tons of saffron.

Last but not least was the IME's side market with 5,778 tons of commodities traded on it.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

MA/MA