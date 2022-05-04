Markazi province’s annual fishery output stands at over 5,000 tons

TEHRAN- The fishery output of Markazi province, in the center of Iran, stood at 5,153 tons in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), a provincial official announced.

Hasan Akbari, the director for fisheries and aquatic affairs in the province’s Agriculture Department, said that the mentioned output includes warm-water fishes, sturgeons, and trout.

This amount of production is 47 percent higher than the forecast and about four percent lower than the previous year, the official stated.

As stated by an official with Iran Fisheries Organization (IFO), production of 714,000 tons of fishery has been targeted for the current Iranian calendar year.

Morteza Afrasiabi, the acting head of the IFO’s fishery development department, said that of the mentioned figure, 277,000 tons will be fishes bred in cages and 70,000 tons will be shrimps.

Achieving the targeted 714,000 tons of fishery requires infrastructure as well as credits and banking facilities, the official added.

Fishery production has increased noticeably in Iran in recent years.

Enjoying high quality, Iran’s fishery products were sold easily in the export markets, and also some new export destinations welcomed these products in the past three years; as new markets including China, South Korea, and the Eurasian Union nations opened up for Iranian fishery products.

MA/MA