Sassanid fortress hosting national festival of ethnic groups

TEHRAN –A national festival of Iranian ethnic groups is currently underway in Falak-ol-Aflak fortress, an imposing monument of Sassanids, which dominates the city of Khorramabad in western Lorestan province.

Festival participants hail from 25 provinces and are gathered to promote societal enthusiasm through unity among Iran’s tribes and ethnic groups, which is the aim of the 5th edition of the festival, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

The festival features regional arts, handicrafts, souvenirs, culinary traditions, and tourist-attraction exhibits, as well as crafts workshops and live performances.

The event, which opened on Monday, will come to an end on Friday.

Iran is home to many regional people including ones with Turk and Arab elements in addition to the Kurds, Baloch, Bakhtyari, Lurs, and other smaller minorities such as Armenians, Assyrians, Jews, and others.

Language, music, indigenous cuisine, clothing, songs, anecdotes, crafts, live performances, and local rituals such as celebrations and wedding ceremonies have always spurred many to experience life among the tribes.

The unmissable eight-towered Falak-ol-Aflak Castle dominates the city as one of the most visited travel destinations in the region for both domestic and foreign sightseers.

The fortress dates from the Sassanid era (224–651). It seems particularly imposing and dramatic when floodlit at night, offering picturesque views of its encircling crenelated battlements.

The Sassanid era is of very high importance in Iranian history, under which Persian art and architecture experienced a general renaissance.

Soaked in history and culture, Lorestan is one of the lesser-known travel destinations in Iran, which mainly acts as a gateway to the sweltering plains below in adjoining Khuzestan province. Lorestan is also a region of raw beauty that an avid nature lover could spend weeks exploring.

The region was inhabited by Iranian Indo-European peoples, including the Medes, c. 1000 BC. Cimmerians and Scythians intermittently ruled the region from about 700 to 625 BC.

Lorestan was incorporated into the growing Achaemenid Empire in about 540 BC and successively was part of the Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid dynasties.

