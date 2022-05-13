German diplomat tours Niavaran palace complex 

TEHRAN – Stephan Reitze, the first secretary and head of the cultural section at the German Embassy in Tehran, paid a visit to the Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex in Tehran on Wednesday.

A number of Iranian cultural officials accompanied the visit, which included discussions regarding how to strengthen and expand the interactions between museums of both countries, as well as hold joint cultural events, CHTN reported on Thursday.

Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex, covering an area of about eleven hectares, is composed of several landmark buildings, museums, and monuments constructed in the 19th and 20th centuries during the Pahlavi and late Qajar eras.

The history of the palace complex stretches back to about 280 years ago when Fath-Ali Shah of the Qajar Dynasty ordered a summer residence to be built over the then countryside area of the capital. The two-story Ahmad Shahi Pavilion is one of the highlights of the complex.

The main palace of the complex was originally erected for royal ceremonies and gatherings. However, it later turned into the residence of the second king of Pahlavi king, Mohammad Reza Shah, and his family.

With an area of 9,000 square meters, the palace is entirely adorned with magnificent plasterwork, mirrorwork, and tilework. Its architecture boasts a blend of pre and post-Islamic art.

Its beautifully decorated and fully furnished interior features loads of artworks such as precious paintings and sculptures by Iranian and foreign artists.

ABU/AFM