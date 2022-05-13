Iranian teams learn fate at 2022 IHF Beach Handball World Championships

TEHRAN – Iran men’s and men’s youth handball teams discovered their rivals at the 2022 IHF Men’s and Youth (U18) Beach Handball World Championships.

The men’s team have been drawn in Pool C along with Denmark, Norway and Egypt.

The youth team have been also drawn in Pool A along with Sweden, Qatar and the U.S.

The 2022 IHF Men’s and Women’s Youth (U18) Beach Handball World Championships will take place between 14 and 19 June, while the IHF Men’s and Women’s Beach Handball World Championships are set to be played between 21 and 26 June in the same venue in Heraklion, Greece.

2022 IHF Men’s Beach Handball World Championship

Group A: Argentina, Greece, the U.S., Puerto Rico

Group B: Croatia, Spain, Uruguay, Ecuador

Group C: Denmark, Norway, Iran, Egypt

Group D: Brazil, Portugal, Qatar, New Zealand

2022 IHF Men’s Youth (U18) Beach Handball World Championship

Group A: Sweden, Iran, Qatar, the U.S.

Group B: Brazil, Croatia, Togo, France

Group C: Spain, Greece, Jordan, Czech Republic

Group D: Ukraine, Argentina, Germany, Uruguay