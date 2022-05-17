TEDPIX surpasses 1.6m points after 20 months

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), surpasses 1.6 million points after 20 months on Tuesday.

The index gained 22,225 points to 1,606,025 during the Tuesday trades.

As published on the website of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), 58.919 billion securities worth 351.381 trillion rials (about $1.171 billion) were traded at the exchange during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday, May 13).

As reported, 27.161 billion securities worth 178.394 trillion rials (about $594.646 million) had been traded at the TSE, which is Iran’s major stock exchange, during the week ended on May 6.

TEDPIX rose 145,000 points (10.5 percent) in the past Iranian month Farvardin, the first month of the Iranian calendar year (March 21-April 20).

TEDPIX is expected to follow a mild upward trend in the current Iranian calendar year 1401 (started on March 21), a market analyst told IRNA on April 3.

“The capital market index experienced a significant decline in [the Iranian calendar year] 1399 (ended on March 20, 2021) and the transactions at this market also undergone some correction in the previous year. Therefore, it seems that given the relative stability of macroeconomic variables, we will see a slight growth in the market index during the current year,” Ali Teymouri said.

According to Teymouri, the main risks threatening the capital market in the current year are budget-related issues, as well as government and central bank exchange rate policies following a possible nuclear agreement.

Transparency in the economic policies of the new government, as well as the resolution of issues related to the nuclear deal, can create stable conditions for the country's economy, which can in return ensure a good outlook for the capital market, the analyst added.

MA/MA