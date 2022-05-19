Tractor, Persepolis match halted due to throwing objects

TEHRAN – The match between Tractor and Persepolis football teams was halted after Tractor fans threw objects at the players.

The match was held in Tabriz’s Yadegar-e Emam Stadium Thursday night but the fans threw objects at the Persepolis players from the beginning of the match.

An object thrown from the stands hit a player and the match was abandoned for the minutes.

The referee finally halted the match in the 70th minute and the players retreated to the tunnel.

In Tehran, Esteghlal, who won Iran league title after nine years last week, were held to a goalless draw by Aluminum.

Paykan lost to Foolad 2-1 in Tehran, Gol Gohar defeated Naft Masjed Soleyman 2-0, Fajr Sepasi lost to Zob Ahan 1-0, Mes beat Sanat Naft 2-0, and Sepahan defeated struggling Shahr Khodro 3-0.