Persepolis handed 3-0 win over Tractor

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team have been awarded a 3-0 victory over Tractor by Disciplinary Committee of Iran Football Federation on Monday.

Tractor have been fined by the Disciplinary Committee after fans were found to be guilty of throwing objects onto the pitch during last month's match against Persepolis in Tabriz’s Yadegar-e Emam Stadium.

Tractor have also been ordered to play their next two home matches behind closed doors and were fined 10,000 euros.