No Tractor fans at home games until further notice

TEHRAN – Tractor fans are not allowed to enter Yadegar-e Emam Stadium in Tabriz until further notice.

The Disciplinary Committee of Iran football federation said on Saturday the match against Fajr Sepasi, slated for Tuesday will be held in an empty stadium.

On Thursday, the match between Tractor and Persepolis football teams was halted after Tractor fans threw objects at the players.

The match was held at the Yadegar-e Emam Stadium and the fans threw objects at the Persepolis players from the beginning of the match.

An object thrown from the stands hit a player and the match was abandoned for the minutes.

The referee finally halted the match in the 70th minute and the players retreated to the tunnel.