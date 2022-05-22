TEDPIX rises 2,400 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) gained 2,456 points to 1.582 million on Sunday.

As reported, over 7.849 billion securities worth 46.98 trillion rials (about $156.6 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 1,483 points, and the second market’s index gained 5,923 points.

As stated by the head of Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), the monthly sales of the shares of companies listed on the Tehran Stock Exchange has been very good in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), and it is predicted that the growing trend of the exchanges will continue in the present year as well.

“Considering the general provisions approved in this year's budget bill we expect that companies will have good capital increase and take positive development measures, and it will be easier for investors to make decisions,” Majid Eshqi told the press on March 12.

Mentioning the measures taken for the improvement of the market in the past year, the official said: “For nearly 12 years, no new brokerage companies were established across the country, but since late October 2021, a licensing permit has been issued in this regard and a new brokerage firm has also been established.”

