Alireza Beiranvand returns to Persepolis - official

TEHRAN – Alireza Beiranvand returned to Persepolis football club after two years.

Beiranvand was loaned to Boavista from Belgian team Antwerp last season but remained an unused substitute in Portuguese first division team.



The 30-year-old custodian has penned a three-year deal with Persepolis for an undisclosed fee.



Beiranvand joined Persepolis from Naft Tehran in 2016 and helped the Reds win four titles in Iran Professional League, one Hazfi Cup and three Iran Super Cups.



Persepolis will part company with Hamed Lak at the end of the season after the goalkeeper failed to meet expectations in the team.