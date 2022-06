TEHRAN – Persepolis football club completed the signing of Mohammadmehdi Ahmadi on Sunday.

The 21-year-old left winger has joined Persepolis from Naft Masjed Soleyman.

Ahmadi has penned a three-year contract with Persepolis.

Persepolis have previously completed the signing of Alireza Beiranvand (goalkeeper), Morteza Pouraliganji (defender) and Danial Esmaeilifar (right winger).