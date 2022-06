Persepolis complete signing of Gvelesiani

TEHRAN – Persepolis football club have officially completed the signing of Georgian defender Giorgi Gvelesiani.

The 31-year-old center back has joined Persepolis from Sepahan as a free agent player for an undisclosed fee.

Persepolis have previously completed the signing of Alireza Beiranvand (goalkeeper), Morteza Pouraliganji (defender), Danial Esmaeilifar (right winger), Mohammadmehdi Ahmadi (left winger) and Soroush Rafiei (midfielder).

The team have also extended Milad Sarlak’s deal for one more season.