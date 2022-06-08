Danial Esmaeilifar signs for Persepolis

TEHRAN – Danial Esmaeilifar joined Persepolis football team on a two-year deal on Wednesday.

He has joined the Tehran based football club as a free-agent player.

The 29-year-old right back started his playing career in Payam Sanat in 2012. Esmaeilifar has also playerd in Iranian clubs Zob Ahan, Tractor and Sepahan.

“I am happy to join Persepolis and I want to help the team continue their winning way in the coming seasons,” Esmaeilifar told the reporters after signing deal with Persepolis.

He is Persepolis’s third signing after Alireza Beiranvand and Morteza Pouraliganji.