Persepolis complete signing of Morteza Pouraliganji

TEHRAN – Persepolis football club completed the signing of Iran international defender Morteza Pouraliganji on Monday.

The 30-year-old player has joined Persepolis on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Pouraliganji, who had reveled his desire to join Persepolis in March, is recovering from an ACL surgery.

He has signed for Persepolis from Chinese club Shenzhen.

Pouraliganji is the second signing of the Iranian giants.

Persepolis completed the signing of Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand last week.