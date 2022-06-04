Farhad Majidi named Ittihad Kalba coach

TEHRAN - Ittihad Kalba Football Club announced the signing of Iranian coach Farhad Majidi to lead the first team next season in the UAE Professional League.

The media spokesman for the football company, Issa Musa bin Howaiden, said that Majidi has a distinguished record, in addition to prior knowledge of Emirates football, noting that the coming days will witness the announcement of the names of some foreign players, who are at the table of the Technical Committee.

Majidi parted company with Esteghlal after helping the Blues win Iran Professional League after nine years.