Export from Bushehr province rises 12% in 2 months on year

TEHRAN – The value of export from Bushehr province, in the southwest of Iran, rose 12 percent in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-May 21), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, a provincial official announced.

Ali Soleymani, the director-general of the customs department of Busher city (center of the province), said that over 4.757 million tons of products were exported from Bushehr province in the said two-month period.

The official named petrochemical products and gas condensate as the major items exported from the province.

As previously announced by Behrouz Qarehbeygi, the director-general of the province’s customs department, the value of export from Bushehr province rose 67 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), from its preceding year.

He put the value of export from the province at $10.136 billion in the past year, and the weight of exported commodities, including gas condensate, at 25.78 million tons, with six percent growth year on year.

The official further announced that 25.506 million tons of non-oil goods, excluding gas condensate, worth $9.9 billion were exported from Bushehr province in the previous year, showing 73 percent and six percent annual rise in terms of value and weight, respectively.

He named petrochemical products, gas condensate, minerals, fisheries, and vegetables as the main exported items, and China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), India, Pakistan, Turkey, South Africa, Nigeria, Brazil, Mozambique and Qatar as the major export destinations of the province’s products in the past year.

The data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) show that the value of Iran’s export of non-oil products increased 37 percent during the first two months of the current year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

Iran exported 17.014 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $8.516 billion in the said two months, also registering a 1.6-percent rise in weight as compared to the first two months of the previous year, the data indicate.

Based on the IRICA data, Iran traded over 22.196 million tons of non-oil products worth $16.631 billion with other countries in the mentioned period.

The Islamic Republic imported 5.182 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $8.115 billion in the first two months of the present year, with a 24-percent growth in value and a 3.37-percent decline in weight year on year.

Among the country’s non-oil export destinations, China was the first, importing $2.720 billion worth of products, the United Arab Emirates was the second with $1.502 billion worth of imports, Iraq the third importing $1.312 billion, Turkey the fourth with $766 million of imports, and India the fifth importing $290 million worth of products in the mentioned period.

Iran’s top sources of non-oil imports in the mentioned two months were China, Turkey, India, and Russia.

Considering the amounts of exports and imports in the mentioned two months, the country's foreign trade balance became $401 million positive.

