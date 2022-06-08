Iran FM outlines plans in India visit

TEHRAN— Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian visited New Delhi early on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, Amir Abdollahian told reporters that relations between Tehran and New Delhi are in very good condition and the Iranian officials are witnessing the growth and development of relations between the two countries, especially in Ebrahim Raisi’s government, particularly, “in the cultural sphere.”

He added, “According to the agenda, in addition to the Prime Minister and National Security Advisor of India, I will have a lengthy conversation with my counterpart. In Tehran, we agreed with the Indian foreign minister to draw up a roadmap for long-term cooperation between the two countries, and one of our main agendas is to finalize this roadmap with senior Indian officials and my counterpart.”

Asked about a recent insult by a BJP figure against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Amir Abdollahian said, “This trip to India takes place in a situation where an arbitrary action has been taken in this country by a party member and the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) has been insulted. We have seen from the Indian authorities upon our arrival that they have condemned the arbitrary statement. This arbitrary action has been strongly rejected by the Indian government.”

Nupur Sharma, the spokesperson for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), made harsh remarks about the Prophet of Islam during a recent TV news debate, which drew considerable condemnation across the country and prompted violent confrontations in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday.

Sharma was suspended from the BJP on Sunday. The party distanced itself from her remarks.

After a tweet was written to insult the Prophet but later was deleted, the party dismissed Naveen Kumar Jindal, the party's Delhi media director. Jindal's opinions on social media, according to the BJP, weaken communal unity and go against the party's basic values.

Iran’s top diplomat emphasized, “India has always moved in the path of peaceful coexistence and has lived in peace and tranquility all the time. Muslims cannot tolerate any impoliteness towards the holy Prophet of Islam, and at the same time what we expected from the leaders of India was this condemnation. The peaceful coexistence of all religions and sects, as we have seen throughout history in India, has always been of interest to the authorities of this country, and we hope to see the repetition of these words by the Indian authorities in the upcoming talks.”

