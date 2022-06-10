Indian PM meets Iranian FM, invites Raisi to New Delhi

TEHRAN— Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Iranian foreign minister referred to the negotiations with Indian officials during his visit to New Delhi, underlining the shared views of Iran and India.

He enumerated the different areas of cooperation between Iran and India.

The Indian prime minister, for his part, spoke about his good memories of Iran during his visit to Tehran and sent his regards to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, as well as the Iranian president.

Modi referred to the historical and civilizational background of India-Iran ties, saying the Covid pandemic slowed the relations between the two nations.

Modi expressed hope that following the end of the pandemic, Tehran and New Delhi can give momentum to their ties in all spheres.

The Indian premier then referred to the existing bilateral agreements in various fields, announcing his country’s readiness to strengthen cooperation with Iran, especially with regard to transit routes.

In response to an invitation by the Iranian president to visit Iran, Modi welcomed the trip and in return invited the Iranian president to visit India.

Amir Abdollahian consults wide range of topics, including Afghanistan, with Indian counterpart

Earlier on Wednesday, Amir Abdollahian held two rounds of talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in continuation of his meetings with India’s high-ranking officials.

A broad range of issues of mutual interest between the two countries in strategic, political, economic and cultural spheres were discussed.

Amir Abdollahian pointed to the fact that the economies of Iran and India complement each other and also to the existence of huge potential for expansion of trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Iran’s top diplomat then underlined the necessity of coming up with a roadmap to promote comprehensive and vast strategic ties between Tehran and New Delhi.

In this regard, Amir Abdollahian said preparing a roadmap for strategic cooperation can regulate long-term bilateral ties and protect the relations from detrimental factors.

Expansion of regional cooperation and the two countries’ efforts to heed peace and stability in Afghanistan were among the issues the two top diplomats discussed.

They underscored the need to help Afghanistan pass through the current economic hardship. They also noted that the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan is the most important approach to persuading all ethnic groups and factions of Afghanistan to play a role in deciding their country’s fate.

The Indian foreign minister said Amir Abdollahian’s visit to India was important for pursuing existing issues in bilateral ties.

Jaishankar underlined the necessity of holding the meeting of the joint economic commission as soon as possible and to give momentum to economic and trade cooperation between Tehran and New Delhi.

He further described the formation of working groups to follow up the affairs as necessary.

The top Indian diplomat also spoke about the need to give momentum to cooperation in expanding Chabahar Port and other transit routes and common regional corridors.

In the end, the two foreign ministers underscored the continuation of consultations between Indian and Iranian officials at different levels to provide a roadmap for strategic cooperation.

After their meeting, Iran and India signed a judicial assistance deal regarding civil and trade affairs in the presence of the foreign ministers of the two countries in New Delhi.