Amir Abdollahian says referendum only solution to Palestine issue

TEHRAN - The only solution to the Palestinian conflict, according to Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, is a return of refugees to their homeland and holding a referendum with the participation of all native people.

The statements were delivered by Amir Abdollahian during a meeting with religious Lebanese and Palestinian groups on the 33rd anniversary of the demise of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic.

Holding a referendum on the fate of Palestine with the participation of all original inhabitants with different religions was first proposed by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.



Iran's top diplomat went on to say that the Islamic Republic will never give up on the Palestinian nation's rights and will continue to support Palestinian resistance and liberation movements.

Some Islamic countries' effort to normalize relations with the Israeli regime, according to Amir Abdollahian, is a "betrayal of the Palestinian cause," and those countries will regret their actions.

Regarding Iran's unwavering support for Palestinian resistance, the top diplomat noted that despite all efforts, the Islamic Republic will not abandon its moral stand.

In 2020, when former U.S. President Donald Trump was in power, four Arab countries — the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco – agreed to restore relations with Israel via U.S.-brokered agreements.

The plan, spearheaded by the UAE, has drawn considerable condemnation from Palestinians, as well as nations and human rights advocates throughout the world, particularly among Muslims.

The accords are seen by Palestinians as a stab in the back and a direct assault to their struggle of liberation from Israeli occupation.

Palestinians desire the occupied West Bank to be a part of an independent Palestinian state in the future, with East Al-Quds as its capital.

More than 250 illegal settlements have been built since 1967 in the occupied West Bank and East Al-Quds. These settlements house between 600,000 and 750,000 Israelis.

Due to the fact that they are established on the occupied Palestinian land, all Israeli settlements are unlawful under international law.

In a series of resolutions, the UN Security Council has repeatedly criticized the occupying regime's diabolic settler-colonialism enterprise.

